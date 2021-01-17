CHARLOTTE, N.C. – John Mitchell Lincourt of Charlotte, N.C., died on Dec. 14, 2020. He was born on Jan. 17, 1941, the oldest of seven children of Dr. and Mrs. Armand Lincourt. He was 79 years old.

Professor Lincourt grew up in Maine, graduated from St. Anselm College in New Hampshire and completed his doctorial studies in Philosophy at the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1970. He taught Philosophy on the college and university levels for 40 years achieving the rank of Professor of Philosophy from the University of North Carolina Charlotte in 1985. He was selected as the second Bonnie E. Cone Distinguished Professor for Teaching in 1994.

In 1966, John took part in the Selma to Montgomery March for Equal Rights. This became a seminal event in his life and motivated him to move to the south and teach in public institution. His effort to advance the cause of equal rights were recognized by a Citation of Merit from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1988.﻿

Though he published research articles and one book, his reputation as a professor lies primarily in undergraduate teaching. Introducing beginning students to the wonders of philosophy and rigors of logic were sources of continual interest and joy to him. By most accounts, he was a gifted teacher with the ability to rouse interest in and advance skills with abstract subjects which make up much of a Philosophy curriculum.

The last 20 years of his career centered around the study and practice of Health Care Ethics where he taught and consulted widely. He was the founding director of the Center for Practical and Applied Ethics at UNC Charlotte and was actively engaged in many local and state initiatives involving ethics in health care settings including hospitals, professional organizations, and public venues.﻿

He was honored for this work with the John Huske Anderson Award in 1989- the highest honor granted a layman by the North Carolina Medical Society. His other honors include CASE Professor of the Year for North Carolina for career achievement in teaching, NationsBank Award for Excellence in Teaching and assorted teaching research grants largely in the areas of 19th century American philosophy and health care ethics. He retired in 2006 after 33 years of service at UNC-Charlotte.﻿

John was married to his wife Ann for 55 years. Their love for one another was evident to all who knew them. Their daughters, Sarah and Amy were sources of enormous pride and affection for them.﻿

His other favorites included the novels of Jane Austen, gardening and cooking for his family and friends. He found great delight in his grandchildren, Lillian, Emma and the twin boys, Henry and Nathaniel. He remained very close to his family of origin in Maine.﻿

John is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughters, Amy Lincourt and Sarah Geis, his son-in-law, Stephen Geis and his four grandchildren, Lillian, Emma, Henry, and Nathaniel Geis.

His remains will be buried along those of his parents in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Homes.

