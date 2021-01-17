WELLS – Larry Gray Hickman, born March 8, 1937 in Kansas City, Kan., passed away peacefully at home in Wells on Jan. 13, 2021, with his loving family at his side.

Larry was the youngest of seven children born to Gray F. and Helen Hickman and moved with his parents to Clovis New Mexico in 1951, graduating from Clovis High School.

In April 1956 he joined the U.S. Army and served stateside for three years.

In 1967 he moved to Dallas, Texas where he began his career in the Floral industry first working for a wholesale florist, studying floral design, and graduating to a floral designer position. His artistic talent was discovered at a young age and grew stronger through his floral design work. In 1970 Larry went to work for Teleflora and Company as a southwestern marketing service manager and was transferred to Golden, Colo. During his travels throughout his territory, he would spend his spare time researching southwestern art, using his artistic talents in his many paintings and wood carvings, many of which are in private collections throughout the United States.

In fall of 1975 Larry met Carol (Consiglio) whom he married in February 1976. Together they raised a blended family of seven and moved the family from Colorado to Maine. That family has grown to include 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He loved getting together in family gatherings and watching the family grow.

Many people will remember Larry for his artistic talent, his love of art, and reading. Seldom was he seen without a book or two nearby or a paint brush and carving tool in his hand.

In Maine, Larry worked at various jobs and settled into retail, working for various hardware and lumber stores while continuing with his paintings and wood carvings. His last position was at Aubuchon Hardware in Wells. He also worked at the Wells Maine Visitor Center. In addition, Larry volunteered at his local library, and supported them as a member of their board. As well as participating in St. Mary’s Parish Social Life. In May 2012 Larry received the honors of the Fourth Degree from the Knights of Columbus.

He was predeceased in death by his parents; and six siblings, Lee Hickman, Sylvia (Jackson), Shirley (Martin), Louise (Noble), Bill Hickman and Bobby Hickman. He is also predeceased by his grandson, Jonah Cook of Biddeford.

He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife Carol (Consiglio); and his children, David Hickman and his wife Kristina, Mark Hickman and his wife Debbie, Daniel Hickman and his wife Tammy, John Hickman and his wife Pamela, James Fay and his wife Stephanie, Debra (Gee) Adams and her husband Patrick and J. Bryan Hickman and his wife Deanna.

Friends are invited to visiting hours 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 11 Chapel Rd., Wells with a Knights of Columbus service at 7 p.m. Covid-19 precautions will be followed at all times. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. For friends that wish to view Larry’s funeral mass, please visit Larry’s Book of Memories page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com and click on the link there. Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be a private burial service at Ocean View Cemetery for family members.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

The family would like to thank the York Hospital Hospice for their support and care, and encourage memorial contributions to

York Hospital Hospice,

127 Long Sands Rd.,

York, ME 03909.

