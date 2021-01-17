NORTH WATERBORO – Mark Shane Monroe, loving brother and one of seven siblings, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021 at the age of 50.

Mark was born on Nov. 10, 1970 at Webber Hospital in Biddeford. He was a 1990 graduate of Massabesic High School then received a degree in Electrical Technology from Southern Maine Technical College in 1998. Mark worked at Corning in Kennebunk since 2004; prior at Shaw’s grocery in Sanford.

Mark had a passion for motorcycles, he also loved riding his bicycle, kayaking and exercise. Mark walked almost every day. It wasn’t unusual to see him miles away from home enjoying nature. His favorite season was summer; enjoying family outings and lobster. His love for the outdoors was known to anyone that knew him. Mark had an infectious laugh, and loving spirit. He was a gentle and kind person that everyone loved being around.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Monroe; his brother, Raymond D. Monroe; stepfather, Harold Murphy; and niece, Caitlin Bigelow.

He is survived by his mother, Pauline Murphy of North Waterboro; and five brothers and sisters, David Monroe and his wife Faith of North Waterboro, Sharon Huntley and her husband Preston of North Waterboro, Shirley Bigelow of North Waterboro, Michael Monroe and his wife Suzanne of Dahlonega Ga., Nicole Damato and her husband David of Hernando, Fla.; several nieces, nephews; and great-nephews and nieces; aunts, uncles; and cousins.

Mark also had his second family, his work family. The people he worked with at Corning held a special place in his heart, he would speak about them often and enjoyed going to work.

Services will be held in the spring for friends and family, announcement will be made at that time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

Friends who wish may contribute in Mark’s memory to your local food pantry.

