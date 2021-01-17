WESTBROOK – Mary Jeanette Kenney, 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1926 in Portland, the daughter of Edward and Irene (Courtney) Robertson. She grew up on Peaks Island in Portland, and then Falmouth, attending and graduating from Falmouth High School. She later married and brought up eight children.

Mary spent many years working as the head housekeeper for the Portlander. She was a dedicated worker, and One Tough Cookie!

Mary was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Helping others in need was what she loved to do, bringing her true happiness and fulfillment in life. She found peace on Peaks Island, promise on House Island, and enjoyed the beauty of lighthouses. Her family also gave her great peace and joy.

She was predeceased by sons Thomas, and Martin Searles; sister Dorothy, husband Edward, brother Edward; grandson Thomas, and husband Floyd.

She is survived by daughters Sandra Nolan, Barbara Callahan, sons John, David, Joseph, and Mark Searles; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

