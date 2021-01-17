FALMOUTH – Sheila A. Johnson, 79, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2021, at her home in Falmouth, surrounded by her cherished family. Sheila was born April 10, 1941 in Islesboro at the home of her maternal grandparents, Harold and Bernice Johnson. She was the daughter of Edward and Thelma McLaughlin and was sibling to Patricia McLaughlin of Falmouth, Janet Warner of Palos Verdes, Calif., James and David McLaughlin (both deceased).

After leaving Islesboro at the age of 2, she grew up on Upland Avenue in Portland, where she made many life-long friends. They would often swim in the ocean at the end of the street, long before 295 went through. Her family would usually spend most of their summers at the grandparents’ home on “the island”, often walking to visit the paternal grandparents’ home.

Sheila attended Portland schools and graduated Portland High School in 1959. She was married in 1963 to Stephan “Bill” William Loeffler and had four children, later divorcing in 1977. She overcame the struggle of being a single parent, while working many jobs including market research, secretarial work at RTP and a women’s crisis shelter. Sheila took continuing education courses and earned her CNA license. She worked for local agencies and then private in-home care. Her clients loved her very much. One prominent family sent her on a two-week European vacation as thanks for her many years of devoted care to their mother.

Sheila was a fourth-generation Unitarian Universalist, from the downtown Portland church to the permanent location on Allen Avenue (A2U2). She was a highly active member, working in the kitchen with her mother, knitting hats and making blueberry muffins for the Church’s Christmas Fair were just part of her contributions. She was a member of the Women’s Group and rarely missed a Sunday service. Sheila was a passionate knitter, making hats for family, friends and donating many to Portland family organizations. She also volunteered for the Portland chapter of the U.S. Junior Chamber (Jaycees) for many years.

Sheila had many lifelong friends including Sandy Jackson (meeting in kindergarten at Presumpscot School) and her Canasta card group (Sharon, Nancy and Helen) who met weekly for 52-plus years, right up until this past fall. She still met with her women’s group friends, high school friends and former work friends – when you met Sheila, you became a lifelong friend. She was a very caring, supportive, and fun friend to have. To celebrate these friendships, she would host an all-day open house each Christmas (her favorite holiday) and invite everyone to stop in for some food and a cup of good cheer!

Sheila was an avid bowler, being in several different leagues throughout the years. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially holidays and the larger family gatherings every summer. She was a devoted grandmother, playing many hands of UNO, sharing her love of bowling, the movies and shopping.

Sheila is survived by her children, Jeff Loeffler of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; Mark Loeffler (Megan) of York, and daughter, Cheryl (Loeffler) Denis (Jay) of Portland; her sisters, sister-in-law, Lorraine McLaughlin; her nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews; and other loving family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Thelma (Johnson) McLaughlin; her son, Andrew P. Loeffler; her brothers, David and James McLaughlin; her niece, Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Clark; and nephew, Doug McLaughlin.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center, Hospice of Southern Maine and her three private caregivers for the care Sheila received.

A service will be held in the summer and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine or Brain Injury Association of Maine (https://www.biausa.org/find-bia/maine).

