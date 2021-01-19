Mary Frances Hanna Moore 1930 – 2021 FIVE ISLANDS – Mary Frances Hanna Moore went home to Jesus the morning of Jan. 15, 2021. Mary Frances Hanna Moore was born in Bath on June 10, 1930 the daughter of Thomas Hanna and LuLu (Rowe) Hanna. Growing up in the fishing village of Five Islands, she was one of eight siblings. She was a graduate of Morse High School and married her husband, Dennis Moore in 1950. After her husband passed in 1969 leaving her widowed with five children, Mary moved to Baltimore, Md. where she was a member of Greater Grace World Outreach for many years. After moving back to Maine, she attended the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene and maintained her membership in the Five Islands Baptist Church. Mary was also a proud member of the Daughters of The American Revolution belonging to the Topsham-Brunswick Chapter. Mum was the kind of mother who other kids wished they had! In her quiet ways, her life was a beautiful example of a Christian and Godly mother. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her family. She was predeceased by her mother and father; her husband; a sister, Cora Pinkham Owen, five brothers, Thom, Irving, Clayton, Richard and Raymond; one granddaughter, Heather Croom; and one great-granddaughter, Brittany Younkin. She is survived by three daughters, Denise Moore and her husband, Eric Reynolds, Diane Moore and Dawn Moore Gomez and her husband Nelson Gomez, two sons, Dennis Moore Jr., and Richard Moore; one brother, Blaine Hanna; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Mountainside Cemetery, Georgetown in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous