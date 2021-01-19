Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 1/26 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee

Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. School Board Budget Workshop

Tues. 1/26 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Wed. 1/27 5 p.m. School Board Budget Workshop

Wed. 1/27 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 1/22 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Tues. 1/26 11:30 a.m. Pest Management Committee

Tues. 1/26 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee

Wed. 1/27 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee

Wed. 1/27 4 p.m. Finance Committee

Wed. 1/27 6 p.m. Housing Alliance

Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District

Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Charter Review Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 1/25 6 p.m. State of the Schools

Mon. 1/25 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission

Tues. 1/26 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 1/27 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group

Wed. 1/27 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Wed. 1/27 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 1/28 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur. 1/28 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

