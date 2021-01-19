Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 1/26 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee
Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. School Board Budget Workshop
Tues. 1/26 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Wed. 1/27 5 p.m. School Board Budget Workshop
Wed. 1/27 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 1/22 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Tues. 1/26 11:30 a.m. Pest Management Committee
Tues. 1/26 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
Wed. 1/27 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee
Wed. 1/27 4 p.m. Finance Committee
Wed. 1/27 6 p.m. Housing Alliance
Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District
Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Charter Review Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 1/25 6 p.m. State of the Schools
Mon. 1/25 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission
Tues. 1/26 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 1/27 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group
Wed. 1/27 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 1/27 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 1/28 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee
Thur. 1/28 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
