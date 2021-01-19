Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  1/26  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee

Tues.  1/26  5 p.m.  School Board Budget Workshop

Tues.  1/26  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Wed.  1/27  5 p.m.  School Board Budget Workshop

Wed.  1/27  6:45 p.m.  Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  1/22  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Tues.  1/26  11:30 a.m.  Pest Management Committee

Tues.  1/26  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Wed.  1/27  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee

Wed.  1/27  4 p.m.  Finance Committee

Wed.  1/27  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance

Thur.  1/28  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

Thur.  1/28  6:30 p.m.  Charter Review Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  1/25  6 p.m.  State of the Schools

Mon.  1/25  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues.  1/26  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission

Tues.  1/26  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  1/27  5 p.m.  Police Services Review Working Group

Wed.  1/27  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  1/27  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  1/28  3 p.m.  Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur.  1/28  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

