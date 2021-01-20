WOOLWICH — Seagrass, a new recreational marijuana cultivation enterprise, is looking to open its first greenhouse in Woolwich, but selectmen said they want the public to weigh in first.

Selectmen will hold a public hearing 6 p.m. Feb. 1. Residents will be able to attend the meeting either in person at the town office or virtually.

Edward Elie and Stephen Ney, founders of Seagrass, want to open a 4.2-acre facility at 46 Sam Moore Road. The greenhouse would be roughly 7,000 square feet.

Ney said he wants to make the facility “innocuous” and “not draw attention” from the community.

“There won’t be signage or retail sales there,” Ney said. “Our intention is to set it back from the road and allow the natural trees to insulate it. We don’t want to attract attention to it other than the comings and goings of employees during normal business hours.”

Elie and Ney said they plan to hire three to four full-time employees and 14-15 part-time employees.

Ney declined to say how much marijuana the facility plans to grow, but said it would be roughly “several hundred pounds per year” that would later be sold and delivered to licensed dispensers.

