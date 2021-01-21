The town of Yarmouth is expected to decide Thursday whether to move forward with a study that could result in the removal of two Royal River dams located on East Elm Street and Bridge Street.

Councilors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. to take up a river restoration proposal offered by the United States Army Corps of Engineers to determine if removal of the structures would be of benefit to migratory fish species without harming the marina owners and boat yard located in Royal River Harbor that rely on the river for their livelihoods.

Town Manager Nat Tupper said if the Town Council approves the resolution, Yarmouth will be committed to spending about $52,000 on the first phase of the aquatic habitat restoration study. The Army Corps of Engineers has given the town until February 2021 to make a final decision or it will reallocate federal funds to a different project.

Yarmouth approached the Army Corps in 2013 about removing the dams, but it wasn’t until 2020 that the Army Corps completed its review of the project, which it deemed eligible for funding under the federal 206 program.

The issue of removing the town-owned dams dates back to 2012 and has sparked controversy. During a public hearing held in January 2012, several residents spoke against and in support of removing the dams. Some speakers said that removing the dams, which are an integral feature of Royal River Park and Yarmouth’s riverfront walking trail, would harm the town’s character. A petition signed by more than 100 Yarmouth High School students in 2012 indicated that those students would support removing the dams and restoring the river to its natural state.

At that hearing nine years ago, Tupper said the town had spent very little on maintaining the dams. The danger would be if the dams collapsed and the town were to be forced by the state to remove the debris from the river. The East Elm Street dam was built in the 1800s. If the town does nothing and the dams collapse, the cost of removing them could be substantial, Tupper said.

According to the town, the Army Corps has proposed spending $650,000 to undertake a study and permit approval process in an effort to improve fish habitat, water quality and fish passage on the Royal River. New or improved fish ladders or bypass channels could be incorporated into the project, which could take 18 to 36 months to complete.

The cost of removing or partially removing the dams, if deemed feasible, is not known at this point. After the federal government spends $100,000 on the initial study, the town would be committed to providing a 50-50 match on remaining costs.

Tupper said the town, at any point during the project, has the option of withdrawing.

Both dams, which are owned by the town, create a barrier to upstream and downstream migration of fish and block upstream access to about 71 miles of river habitat and 135 miles of potential reproductive and nursery habitat for migratory fish species.

The Yarmouth Boat Yard, which is located downstream from the dams, has expressed support for moving forward with the Army Corps study, while citing concerns about silt and potential contaminants being washed downstream. The boat yard’s attorney, Benjamin Ford of Portland, expressed his client’s views in a letter dated Jan. 14.

“The 206 project is an opportunity for all stakeholders to move forward toward the goal of preserving and restoring habitat on a river that is so vital to our town,” Ford wrote. Ford said marinas on the river, who face significant risk of silting and contamination if the dams are removed, support the project provided the town undergoes a course of action based on transparency, reliable science and collaboration.

Tupper said a representative for the Royal River Alliance emailed him Wednesday, indicating it will support the resolution to appropriate funds for the first phase of the Army Corps of Engineers study that will examine hydrologic analysis, sediment sampling and testing of the Royal River.

The goal of the Royal River Alliance is to responsibly restore the health and natural processes of the Royal River, allowing aquatic life to freely move between the Royal River and Casco Bay, according to a mission statement posted on its website. The Alliance said one of its goals is to remove the “impassable” Bridge Street and Elm Street dams in Yarmouth.

“This is an historic and exciting first step to restore the health of the Royal River. The Royal River Alliance is committed to helping the town succeed with these efforts,” Christine Force, co-chair of the Royal River Alliance, wrote.

This story will be updated.

