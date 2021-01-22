KENNEBUNK – Josiah Currier, who was appointed to fill the balance of an RSU 21 School Board term by the Kennebunk Select Board on Jan 12, is tendering his resignation.

The RSU 21 School Board is scheduled to take up the matter at its online meeting on Monday, Jan. 25, set for 6 p.m.

In a statement to the school district, Currier said he is withdrawing due to personal reasons.

He apologized, but said he couldn’t commit himself to the position at present.

Currier was chosen by the select board to fill the unexpired term vacated by Kendra Connor, who resigned in December. The term is a few months in duration – ending June 30. Voters will choose a member for a full three-year term in municipal elections that month.

Currier, 25, was chosen from a slate of several candidates. Nine had initially expressed interest in the post, and some withdrew, leaving six from which to choose.

Select board members grappled with factors that included selecting someone who might not run for the full term; whether to choose long prior experience over a new face, or whether a candidate had prior financial experience.

Currier eventually emerged as the choice in a 6-1 vote.

A 2014 Kennebunk High school graduate, Currier told the board at a Jan. 5 Candidates Night that as a relatively recent graduate, he knows some of the struggles students go through and what some students may need to learn.

“A younger person may be a bit of a plus,” said Currier. He told the board he has worked since he was 15, when he pumped gas at the local Sunoco station while a student. He is graduate of York County Community College and is a machinist.

The select board will discuss filling the position at the Tuesday, Jan. 26 meeting, pending acceptance of Currier’s resignation by RSU 21. Candidate names that were under consideration when Currier was appointed were Kortney Nedeau, Claudia Sayre, Peter Sentner, Gayle Asmussen Spofford and David Wayne. According to the select board agenda, each have reaffirmed their interest in serving on the school board.

