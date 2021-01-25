Mary Anne Calcutt died in Oro Valley, Arizona, due to complications from a fractured hip and advancing Parkinson’s disease.

Mary Anne Miller was born in Herkimer, New York, the only child of Herbert and Margaret Miller. She grew up at 523 West Lake Ave., next door to her Aunt Mary Rasbach and her cousin Catherine Pennisi (Cacky).

She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Nursing and was an instructor there while waiting for her future husband Jack Calcutt to graduate. They were married on Oct. 20, 1956, beginning an adventure that would involve raising seven children, while moving to Parkersburg, West Virginia; Barrington, Rhode Island; Kennebunkport; and Oro Valley, Arizona.

Throughout her adult life, Mary Anne often worked or volunteered in a nursing capacity, notably at St Joseph Preparatory Seminary in Vienna, West Virginia, Camp Tygart in Huttonsville, West Virginia, and the Kennebunkport Health Council. She also volunteered for her parishes, including as a Eucharistic Minister for home-bound parishioners in Kennebunkport. She enjoyed playing tennis at Goose Rocks Beach and swimming in Lake Winnipesaukee.

Vacations were consumed with visiting relatives in Herkimer and New Hampshire. She was devoted to caring for her parents, who both lived to nearly 100, residing with her in Rhode Island for a time before their deaths. In addition to being a devoted daughter and wonderful mother, Mary Anne was a great friend. Over the years she enjoyed sharing a drink at happy hour, often Jim Beam, with her family and many close friends, including clergy. Mary Anne’s life was centered on faith and family, serving as her foundation for a life well lived.

She is survived by her husband Jack of over 63 years, her seven children – John (Ann) of Oro Valley; Phil (Frances) of Oro Valley; Peggy (Mike) Claiborne of Florence, Alabama; Catherine (Matt) Kaun of Tunisia and Sandpoint, Idaho; Dennis (Tiffany) of Francestown, New Hampshire; Tom (Suzanne) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and Matt of Truckee, California; 15 grandchildren – Jack, Martha, Brian, Maggie, Andrew, Alec, Alicia, Sarah, Phil, Michelle, Eva, Holland, Liesl, TJ and Caroline; six great grandchildren – Johnny, Eliza, Bobby, Catherine, Lawrence and Matilda.

A funeral mass for family members will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at St Mark the Evangelist Church, 2727 W Tangerine Road, Oro Valley. Immediately following, a video of the mass will be available.

A memorial service will be held at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport during the week of Aug. 1.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers at Maryknoll.org or to a charity of your choice.

