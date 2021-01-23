I am writing to express my concern about the fairness of immunization delivery.
I am not part of the MaineHealth system of hospitals and medical practices, though many of my friends are. All of these people have been contacted by the system and given a number to call to set up a day for immunization.
My small rural clinic is not going to get any vaccine (at least as far as the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is letting them know). So, I am told to call MaineHealth and set up an appointment. But of course, what I am seeing, among people I know, is that all MaineHealth patients are going before the general public and the phone number given on the Maine CDC website is the same number given for most of the state.
This is another example of the big money, and thus resources, getting preferential treatment. Those of us using small, unaffiliated health care facilities get to wait. My friends all have their appointments. I get to wait.
James Brown
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: State vaccine plan makes no sense
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine vaccine delivery system favors those with resources
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Burning of Bowdoinham donkey statue meant to harass, intimidate
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Resignation only acceptable option for Capitol Police chief
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine Capitol Police chief’s remarks make COVID fight more difficult
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.