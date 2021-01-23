SHAPLEIGH – William “just Bill” Vennell, 70, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021 from the ravages of Covid-19. He was born in Sanford on Oct. 1, 1950 to Everett R. and Geraldine Farrell Vennell.

He was educated in the Sanford school system and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969 as an electronics mechanic, servicing aircraft at various Naval Air Stations and aboard the USS America. It made him happy to treat his parents to a Greek vacation during a 1971 deployment to the Mediterranean.

He became a commercial painter after the completion of his military service and worked in this field until illness forced him to retire in 2015.

He enjoyed reading; collecting coins, friendships and pencil sharpeners. He was a Santa Claus and a master gardener sharing what he had, what he grew and what he gleaned with those who needed it. He enjoyed visits with his family in Arizona and the granddaughter he adored. And he enjoyed being “just Bill.” He will be remembered and missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Christina Trudgian, her husband Jeff and granddaughter Kayla of Gilbert, Ariz.; his twin brother, Lawrence Vennell, his wife Barbara of Kennebunkport and his niece Sheila of Pennsylvania; numerous aunts; cousins; and a favored uncle, Daniel Farrell.

A graveside service will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a more appropriate time.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous