MOODY – Frederick J.P. Fournier, 66, a longtime resident of Moody and well-known plumber in the area died suddenly in Jackman on Jan. 20, 2021, from injuries suffered in a snowmobile accident. Fred, to those who knew him, was born Sept. 21, 1954 in Bronxville, N.Y. (though he didn’t want anyone to know he was born in New York) the son of Leroy and Elinor Anderson Fournier, grew up in Turkey, Libya and Peru, before his family settled in Moody in the late 1950s, allowing him to attend and graduate from Wells High School. He went on to attend Tilton Academy and Berwick Academy before attending Purdue University, earning his degree in Entomology. Fred was a self-employed plumber who made friends of most of his customers and suppliers over the years. A man of many talents and varied interests, he earned his pilot’s license, and enjoyed bringing friends and family up in his Cessna which he flew out of the Sanford Airport. Fred loved to travel, especially visiting our National Parks, and had a trip already planned for April. An outdoorsman, he always looked forward to the change of seasons and the opportunity to hunt, fish, icefish, and to go snowmobiling. Fred is predeceased by his father, Leroy Fournier. Survivors include his mother, Elinor Fournier of Moody; two sisters, Julie Williams and Rosemary Yandell and her husband John, all of Portland Ore.; his significant other, Suellen Simpson Goodman of Kennebunk; two nieces, Claire Williams and her partner Monica Jarmin, and Helen Williams; and great-nephews and nieces, Arlo and Luca Jarmin-Williams, and Jules Gutierrez . A private family graveside will be held, and when all can gather safely, a public celebration will be planned to celebrate Fred’s life. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Fred’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME. 04090. Should Friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to theSt Mary’s Ecumenical Food Pantry,236 Eldridge Rd,,Wells, ME 04090.

