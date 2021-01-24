The Morrill Mansion is one of the most beautifully restored Italianate buildings in Portland. It was commissioned in the mid-19th century by Charles Morrill, a manufacturer and founder of B&M Baked Beans, which remains a local favorite. The mansion is now a three-story bed and breakfast with a gracious common entry, a nicely decorated dining room, comfortable living room and a fully outfitted kitchen. Each of the eight guest rooms has its own beautiful bath and fully contained amenities. The attention to detail is the secret to the business’s success, year-after-year. The property is framed with striking gardens and landscaping and also comes with its own paver stone parking lot. This property will be sold completely furnished.

The Morrill Mansion at 249 Vaughn St. is listed by Ed Gardner of Gardner Real Estate Group. Please contact Ed at 207-427-3637; 207-415-4493 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous