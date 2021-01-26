STATEWIDE

Dental scholarship recipients named

Eight Maine graduates were selected to receive the 2020 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

Recipients of the awards included Olivia Drew, a York High School graduate, who attends the New York University College of Dentistry and is the daughter of Gregory and Kathy Drew of York; Chloe Eisenhaur, a Thornton Academy graduate, who attends the University of New England College (UNE) of Dental Medicine and is the daughter of Mark and Colleen Eisenhaur of Saco; Garrett Fillebrown, an Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School graduate, who attends UNE and is the son of Paul and Marlene Fillebrown of Waterford; Christopher Goding, a Greely High School graduate, who attends UNE and is the son of Gregory and Marianne Goding of Cumberland; Elijah Leverett, a Greely High School graduate who attends UNE and is the son of Stephen Leverett and Patty Langkopf of North Yarmouth; Benjamin Martin, a Sanford High School graduate, who attends UNE and is the son of Gregory and Bernadette Martin of Acton; Patrick Randall, a Thornton Academy graduate, who attends UNE and is the son of Timothy and Lauri Randall of Saco; and Robyn Rousseau, a Noble High School graduate, who attends UNE and is the daughter of Bruce and Pam Burnham of Old Town.

Each of the students was awarded $2,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be a resident of the state of Maine, have completed their first year of dental school, and be currently enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

The MDA Charitable Foundation also provided $50,000 earlier in 2020 to the MDA to purchase personal protective equipment for dental offices in the state.

KENNEBUNK

York County Community Action Corporation awarded $5,000 to provide needed aid

York County Community Action Corporation has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Kennebunk Savings Bank to provide relief to York County residents experiencing hardship due to the pandemic.

The loss of jobs or reduced work hours from the pandemic, especially as the crisis passes a duration of more than 10 months, has put a strain on households not seen since the recession of 2008. Many families seeking help from YCCAC are first-time clients – people who have never needed to seek outside help until now.

In thanking Kennebunk Savings Bank, YCCAC executive director Barbara Crider noted “COVID-19 has upturned households throughout York County, as across our state and nation. Businesses have shuttered, schools closed, jobs lost or work hours cut – and the impact has been most severe on those who can least afford it. This grant will help deliver essential relief to individuals and families experiencing hardship through no fault of their own.

YCCAC provides health, education and human services through programs that include Head Start and Early Head Start, WIC Nutritional Services, Energy Services, Transportation Services, the Economic Opportunity Department, and Nasson Health Care.

For more details, go to yccac.org.

Museum launches new discussion series

The Brick Store Museum is embarking on a new interpretation of its historic collections: how archival letters of former citizens can be used to highlight the importance of mental health.

The museum is partnering with the Maine Humanities Council to present a unique discussion series which will run one Wednesday a month between February and April. Registration is free and open to the public, though limited to 15.

The series of virtual discussions – via Zoom – will be grounded in letters and journals from the Brick Store Museum’s collection, and will take place at 6 P.M. on Feb. 24, March 24, and April 21. Each session will feature three archival texts as well as a companion text, with discussion led by trained facilitators Dr. Libby Bischof and Kartika Wright.

Participation is free and all materials are provided.

To register, please contact Cynthia Walker at [email protected] or call 985-4802.

ROCKPORT

Mid-Coast Audubon fundraiser underway

Mid-Coast Audubon is accepting bird seed orders through Feb. 20 to raise funds to support bird conservation and education programming, that is offered free to the public.

It’s a great time to stock up on seed to keep your birds healthy and happy from winter through the spring.

Five varieties of bird seed will be available for winter bird feeding, these include Black oil sunflower seed at $18 for 20 pounds and $32 for 40 pounds; Sunflower meaties (hulled) at $29 for 25 pounds or $48 for 50 pounds; Melody Mix is $14 for 20 pounds or $23 for 40 pounds; Thistle (Nyger) is $12 for five pounds; and suet blocks are $2 each.

All seed is pre-ordered, with payment due by Feb. 20. Make out checks to Mid-Coast Audubon, and send to Seed Sale Sue, 12 Audubon Rd., Bremen, ME 04551. For more details, contact Sue by email at [email protected] tidewater.net and put BIRDSEED in the subject line or call 380-1370. Orders also can be placed by mail-in forms, available online at midcoast.maineaudubon.org/event/spring-bird-seed-sale.

Seed must be picked between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 27 at one of two locations: Plants Unlimited, 629 Commercial St (Route 1) in Rockport, or Lincoln County Publishing, 116 Mills Rd., Newcastle. Please specify on your order form where you will pick up your seed.

STANDISH

Images of Sebago Lake calendar available

Copies of the 2021 Images of Sebago Lake Calendar are now available through the Portland Water District.

The calendar features dramatic images of Sebago Lake, taken by amateur photographers, that capture the many moods of Maine’s second largest lake.

Due to the pandemic, distribution of the calendar is slightly different this year. To buy a copy of the calendar, visit the Sebago Lake Ecology Center at 1 White Rock Road, at Routes 237 and 35 to pick up a copy in the outside receptacle or visit pwd.org to download a copy or to request that a copy be mailed to you. Calendars can only be mailed to active customers.

For more details, contact [email protected]

CAMDEN

Rotary club raising money for domestic violence resource center

West Bay Rotary is seeking help to raise funds for New Hope for Women, Midcoast Maine’s only domestic violence resource center, that provides support to people affected by domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking through a combination of advocacy, prevention, and education services. Their range of services spans from court accompaniment to long and short-term housing, group healing, a 24/7 helpline, and educational services in over 80 schools.

Donations may be made online at westbayrotaryofmaine.org or mailed to Rotary Club of West Bay Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1033, Camden, ME 04843. Please note on the check if you would like the donation to benefit New Hope for Women.

For more information about New Hope for Women, go to newhopeforwomen.org.

