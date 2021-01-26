New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that cases of tick-borne Lyme disease have been dramatically underreported.

The CDC published a report this week that suggests an estimated 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme every year, or about 10 times more than the actual annual total in recent years.

Additionally, the CDC has unveiled a new dashboard to help researchers collect real-time data from emergency room and walk-in clinic visits. It will be updated weekly.

The new data was requested by U.S. Sens Susan Collins of Maine and Tina Smith of Minnesota as part of legislation they authored in 2019 to spend $100 million to create a national strategy to fight tick-borne illnesses.

Collins, in a statement, said the data “underscores the fact that tick-borne illnesses are a serious and growing public health threat.”

“Now that we have a clearer picture of the challenge that we are up against, we are better positioned to protect Americans’ health,” she said.

Lyme disease is caused by a bacterial infection transmitted by the bite of a deer tick. If caught early, the infection can be treated with antibiotics. Symptoms include a bulls-eye rash – which occurs in about 50 percent of patients – fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint aches, and neurological problems, such as Bell’s palsy. Lyme is the most common tick-borne illness but the CDC tracks others as well, including anaplasmosis and babesiosis.

Cases of Lyme disease have been steadily increasing in Maine and reached a record of 2,079 in 2019, but as the recent data suggest, that number was likely low and could be as high as 20,000 cases. Maine has the highest incidence rate in the nation, in large part because deer ticks are active here.

This story will be updated.

