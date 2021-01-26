Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 2/1 3 p.m. Facilities Committee

Mon. 2/1 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee

Tues. 2/2 6 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. City Council

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 2/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed. 2/3 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 2/3 6:30 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Thur. 2/4 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 2/4 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 2/1 3 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop

Mon. 2/1 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Wed. 2/3 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 2/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Thur. 2/4 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

