Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 2/1 3 p.m. Facilities Committee
Mon. 2/1 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee
Tues. 2/2 6 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. City Council
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 2/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Wed. 2/3 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 2/3 6:30 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 2/4 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 2/4 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 2/1 3 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Mon. 2/1 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Wed. 2/3 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 2/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 2/4 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine’s jobless rate holds steady at 5% in December
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Jan. 29-Feb. 5
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Jan. 16-24
-
Nation & World
Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO
-
Times Record
Brunswick tech school to make down payment on 6 portable classrooms