Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 1/27 2 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee
Thur. 1/28 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Thur. 1/28 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Mon. 2/1 8 a.m. Broadband Planning Committee
Mon. 2/1 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting
Tues. 2/2 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 2/3 2 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee
Wed. 2/3 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 2/3 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Jan. 27-Feb. 3
-
American Journal
Mainewhile: At our very best, we are a nation of poets
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Community News
Events
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Biden has pledged to advance environmental justice – here is how the EPA can start