Wed.  1/27  2 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee

Thur.  1/28  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Thur.  1/28  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Mon.  2/1  8 a.m.  Broadband Planning Committee

Mon.  2/1  5:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Tues.  2/2  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  2/3  2 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee

Wed.  2/3  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  2/3  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

