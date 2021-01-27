Madeline Babbidge 1929 – 2020 RICHMOND – Madeline Babbidge, 91, of Wiscasset passed away peacefully on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. She was born in Belfast, the daughter of Eugene and Hazel (Dawson) Parsons. Madeline moved to the Bath area working at Grants Department store of Bath and later at the Sewall & Son Shoe Factory at the Fort Andros in Brunswick. She loved fishing, animals and knitting, especially mittens and hats for grammar schools in Wiscasset. Madeline is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Nado, brothers Stanley and Cecil Parsons, and her companion Raymond Murray. She is survived by children, Diane Baldwin and husband Jim of Wiscasset, Galen Babbidge of Richmond, Doreen Babbidge of Bath and Bruce Babbidge of Bath; six wonderful grandchildren; and five beautiful great-grandchildren miss her very much. A graveside ceremony will be held in the spring with her family. Thank you to Hospice Brunswick for all their compassion and loving care they gave her. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

