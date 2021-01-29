Darlingside at State Theatre

Arts

“A Group Exhibit of Visual Arts,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday Feb. 5-28. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

Classical Uprising Spring 2021 Season, premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, continues through June. Visit classicaluprising.org for schedule and access.

Five Days with Step Afrika! Virtual Series, live or on demand Feb. 12-21, presented by Portland Ovations. Pay-what-you-can starting at $10. Visit portlandovations.org for more information and tickets.

“Hunt Slonem: Returns to Maine,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, through Feb. 6, elizabethmossgalleries.com.

“Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream” by Frank Beauvais, stream through Feb. 12 through State Theatre. $12 for a five-day rental. space538.org.

“Kajak!”, virtual exhibit through May 2021 at Peary-MacMillan Artic Museum at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/exhibits/2020/kayak-exhibition.html.

“La mer,” Portland Symphony Orchestra premiers 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, available on demand through March 5. Pay-what-you-can starting at $10. Visit portlandsymphony.org for more information.

The Lemon Block Collective, featuring 10 new artists, 150 Maine St., Brunswick. facebook.com/thelemontblock/.

The Lounge Series at Halo, Thompson’s Point, includes movie nights, music, signature nights and lectures, thompsonspoint.com/theloungeseries.

Maine Music Makes Community Sing, 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Tuesday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Brunswick Sings! brunswicksings.com.

“Mixing It Up,” first exhibit at newly reopened Maine Jewish Museum beginning Feb. 4. Open noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday at 67 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org/current-exhibits/.

Noonday Concert Series, Nathan Kolosko Feb. 4-17, presented by the Portland Conservatory of Music and Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com.

“OR,” The Winnipesaukee Playhouse production presented by Portland Stage. In person through Feb. 14, digital on demand Feb. 10-28. $25-$68. portlandstage.org/show/or/.

Mayo Street Arts Pop-Up Gallery, at the former Nissen Bakery Building, 67 Washington Ave. Open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Feb. 6-26. mayostreetarts.org.

“What Was That?” by Eva Goetz, on display through Feb. 6 at Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Thursday 2/4

Palaver Solo Sessions, 7 p.m., last livestreamed soloist hosted by Palaver Strings. Pay-what-you-will, palaverstrings.org.

Thursday 2/11

Darlingside, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. livestream via State Theatre. All-access post show Q&A at 9:30 p.m. $15-$50. Visit statetheatreportland.com for tickets and more information.

Saturday 2/13

Virtual Valentine’s Day Showcase, 7:30-9:30 p.m. via Facebook Live, hosted by Chocolate Church Arts Center. Free. Video submissions from the public due at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Visit chocolatechurcharts.org for more information.

Ongoing

317 Main Community Music Center, 30-minute concerts featuring teaching artists at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on Instagram, Facebook and Vimeo, and at 317main.org under “Listen.” Open mic every other week on Zoom. Sign up at [email protected] Free.

“A Convenient Soldier: The Black Guards of Maine,” through January. Maine Historical Society exhibit reveals how Black soldiers guarded vital Maine train routes in World War II, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org for details.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, entire collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Creative Portland’s “2020 Vision: Past, Present, & Future” online show available through April 2021. creativeportland.com.

Daponte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

“El Lobo y La Paloma,” a Portland-based Bourassa Dance production, rent or purchase online through Vimeo On Demand.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, portcityblue.com.

MMPA Antidote, by Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org. Readers are also invited to send images.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, browsable collections, videos and podcasts at portlandmuseum.org, scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

Space Gallery exhibitions on display, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook, statetheatreportland.com.

Virtual Cinema via Frontier in Brunswick. Screening links at explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Virtual film screenings via Portland’s Apohadion Theater, theapohadiontheater.com.

“Wilderness and Spirit: A Mountain Called Katahdin,” film by Huey, stream at vimeo.com/ondemand/254775.

Benefits

“Buy, Give, Get” Program, Ocean State Job Lot customers who buy a winter coat for $40 and give it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card. Visit oceanstatejoblot.com/buy-give-get for more information.

Thursday 2/4

A Light on the Point, 6-7 p.m. Southern Maine Community College Foundation’s annual fundraiser (virtual). “Light on the Point 2021 Sponsorship” at eventbrite.com or smccme.edu.

Friday 2/5

Virtual Love Gala, 5:30 p.m., benefits The Center for Grieving Children. Free. To register, donate, and sponsor a child, visit cgcmaine.org/event/2021-virtual-love-gala/.

Books/Authors

Anthology: Storytime for Adults, 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom Tuesday through March 30, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Each week will feature a different theme and a selection of poems, essays and fiction. Registration required at southportlandlibrary.com.

“Race: Through the Lens of Fiction,” 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14 via Zoom, presented by Prince Memorial Library. A book group for adults and teens, princememorial.org/fmi.

“Step Into the Stigma: A Community Read and Conversation on Mental Health Awareness,” through March, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Register at thomasmemorialibrary.org.

Tuesday 2/9

Community Conversation: “Poems for a World on Fire” with Helen Rousseau, noon, hosted by Sierra Club Maine Chapter. Event is free. Email [email protected] for a copy of the book at $20, a portion of which supports Sierra Club. Visit sierraclub.org/maine/events to register.

Ongoing

Beanstack, online reading programs for all ages, a reading-habit tracker platform through Patten Free Library that includes reading programs and challenges. Visit patten.lib.me.us for details.

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. via Zoom first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Register at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Guerilla Poetry Whoop, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club, 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Virtual First Friday Book Club, 12 p.m. via Zoom, presented by Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Register at mechanicshallmaine.org/programming/.

Virtual Just Desserts Mystery Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Virtual Read Aloud, 3 p.m. daily via Facebook Live, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library, facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary/.

Virtual Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

World War II Commemoration – free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Bulletin Board

Family Sledding at Bradbury Mountain, Pownal, various dates and times, hosted by L.L.Bean Winter Across Maine. Visit visitfreeport.com or eventbrite.com for more information and dates.

Hospice Fund of the Maine Community Foundation grants available, deadline Feb. 15, mainecf.org, 877-700-6800.

Mural Grant Program by Portland Downtown, up to 75% funding to hire local artists to create masterpieces, portlandmaine.com/mural-grant-program/.

Year of the Ox Lunar New Year Celebration, beginning Thursday, Feb. 11, virtual, hosted by the Chinese & American Friendship Association of Maine. Visit cafammaine.org for schedule.

Saturday 2/6

Citizen Climate Lobby – Portland Chapter, 9-10:30 a.m. online. Contact Citizen Climate Lobby on Facebook for details. citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Ongoing

Brunswick Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at Fort Andross Mill Complex, 14 Maine St. Pre-ordering available at brunswickwintermarket.net.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail, self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Portland ReStore, 659 Warren Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, restoreportlandmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; high-risk customers 9-10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, 504-9340.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) meeting, 7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month through April. For more information contact Duncan Daly at 865-6188 or 713-3116 or Mike Yates at 233-6952.

Vigils for Peace and Justice, 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays. Resuming after break due to COVID-19. Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row, Brunswick.

Classes & Tutorials

Ongoing

“10 Tips for Healthy Eating on a Budget,” on demand virtual cooking class hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Register at curtislibrary.com to get access to videos.

Backyard Poultry Keepers, University of Maine Cooperative Extension at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/poultry.

ecomaine nonprofit waste management organization, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Greater Portland Landmarks, download free activity books for kids at portlandlandmarks.org under education/publications and free videos of lectures for adults at portlandlandmarks.org/videos.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME, classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Lincoln County Historical Association Education Outreach Program, lessons for grades 3 and up geared to American Colonial and early 19th-century history. Free at lincolncountyhistory.org. Click on Learn, then Youth and pick Education Outreach.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

MoneyMatters, free online financial education course hosted by Evergreen Credit Union. Four, 20-minute downloadable videos and PDF presentations at egcu.org/money.

New Ventures Maine, free online classes on topics involving job, career, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape. Search by bloom time, sunlight, plant height, caterpillars hosted and benefits to wildlife.

“The Learning Space,” Maine teachers host on Maine Public Television, for students in grades 3-5, available to stream at mainepublic.org/post/welcome-learning-space.

The Telling Room in Portland, open virtually to support teachers, instructors, parents and students with distance learning. tellingroom.org/stories.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Learn at Home for parents, caregivers and students, 581-3877 or [email protected] for more information. extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/.

UMaine’s Fogler Library: New Remote Learning Resource guide for K-12 students, families and educators, bit.ly/3bNKb8P.

Virtual Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 from 3:30-4:15 p.m. every Thursday. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each session at 581-3877 or [email protected]

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Dining Out

Saturday 2/6

Pre-Order Bean Supper, 4:30-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $20 for double or $10 for single orders: kidney and pea beans, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and a dessert bar. Call 892-9521 by Feb. 2 to reserve, limited to the first 100 meals.

Drive-Through Bean Supper, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $20 for a family meal: pea beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, ham, bread and brownies. Pre-order required at 415-9260.

Ongoing

Community Meal, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Free boxed takeout meal in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook.

Curbside Souper Supper at St. Mary’s, 5-6 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, Wayside Meal Program available for curbside pickup 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. Call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Food available at the loading dock at 55 Depot St. Visit fcsmaine.org for more information.

Freeport Community Services Friday Community Lunch, third Fridays at Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St. Free. Contact Sarah Lundin at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] for more information.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, is offering to-go lunches and pre-packed boxes outside the eastern entrance and the food pantry. Visit mchpp.org/covid/ for details or call 725-2716.

Donations Needed

Ongoing

All Saints Parish in Brunswick, donations of toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, Lysol sprays and cleaners, tissues and liquid hand soaps needed. Call 725-2624 for an appointment to drop off donations at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick.

American Red Cross Blood Drives, greater need due to pandemic. See redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Deering Center Community Church Food Bank, items needed include juices, pasta sauce, cereals, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish and eggs, which can be left inside the entrance door at 4 Brentwood St., Portland, Tuesdays through Fridays or on the stairs to the entrance. Those in need can email [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Falmouth Food Pantry, donations can be made via check made out to the Falmouth Food Pantry and mailed to 279 Middle Road, Falmouth, ME 04105 or PayPal at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1807575.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop accepting donations. Contact Sarah Adams at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/thrift-shop/ for more information.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland, donations sought at app.etapestry.com/hosted/HabitatforHumanityofGreate_1/OnlineDonation.html.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association accepting donations at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Operations.

Maine Jewish Museum seeks donations to complete restorations following a fire and for needed improvements, see mainejewishmuseum.org/donate.

Maine Music Alliance taking donations to help save Portland music venues. mainemusicalliance.org.

Portland House of Music GoFundMe campaign accepting contributions to go toward rent, insurance and utilities due to the pandemic, gf.me/u/yvcccw.

Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage & Hope programs need toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tissues and liquid hand soaps. To donate call 725-2624 for a pickup/drop-off date at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick.

Yarmouth Community Food Pantry needs pasta sauce, beans, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned vegetables and canned fruit. Donations can be placed at the rear of the First Parish Church, 116 Main St., in the basket by the Food Pantry door.

Health

Chair Yoga, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library.

Keep Your Healthy Resolutions & Meet Your Food Goals, 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 10, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Registration required at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/7335984.

Wednesday 2/3

Experts in Arthritis online webinar, 3 p.m., hosted by OceanView at Falmouth with experts from Maine Medical Partners Division of Joint Replacements. Free, register at oceanviewrc.com/event/arthritis/.

Ongoing

COVID-19 Food Safety Information, University of Maine Cooperative Extension links to fact sheets, guidelines and videos about proper disinfection techniques, food purchasing and storage, recipes using pantry staples, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety.

“Cultivating Mindfulness in Turbulent Times,” with Anne Gosling, 3 p.m. Fridays, presented by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/events/ for more information and to register.

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Living Well with Diabetes, via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/videos/exercise, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meetings, 6 p.m. every Monday at the Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street in Brunswick. Call 729-6400 for more.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org/.

Kids

Friday 2/12

Teen Library Council’s Trivia Night, 4-5 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us for more information and to register.

Ongoing

Better Together Book Club, 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Dangerous Thinking Club, 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine, free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library, take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary school age available for curbside pickup. Visit curtislibrary.com for details and activity schedule.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs, thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Tuesday Traps: Digital Escape Room, available every other Tuesday through Curtis Memorial Library. Meant for a teen audience, discretion advised for younger patrons. curtislibrary.com.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Curbside and delivery service now available, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Book drop is open. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for reopening details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, curbside service for pre-order available. Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library open for curbside pickup only, seven days a week. Go online for details. Visit curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions. Flipster can be used to access digital magazines at curtislibrary.com/flipster-downloadable-magazines/.

Falmouth Memorial Library, takeout only; email [email protected] CloudLibrary and Digital Maine Library available. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library, curbside pickup only; freeportlibrary.com for details. Virtual library with links to eBooks, audiobooks, YouTube videos and more.

Merrill Memorial Library, curbside pickup only. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath, curbside pickup only, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, reserve and pick up books using PPL To Go at portlandlibrary.com/togo/. Book return boxes open. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit portlandlibrary.com/highlight/cloudlibrary/ for instructions. Visit the library’s Facebook page for information about virtual activities.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland now open with limited services. Go online for details. Curbside service available. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library closed for browsing. Curbside pickup and computer use available by appointment. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return open.

South Portland Public Library, curbside pickup, book drops open. Call 767-7660 (main library) or 775-1835 (branch) or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details. Access to the Digital Maine Library and online services available.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, curbside pickup and Library to Go available. CloudLibrary and TumbleBooks are accessible to check out eBooks. Kanopy streaming service and Digital Maine Library accessible at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library has reopened, new winter hours have begun. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks and Nature

Ongoing

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Buildings are closed. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/. Check maineaudubon.org for more events.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Support

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Dempsey Center, virtual support and resources at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources and dempseycenter.org/programming/program-calendar/.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Workshops/Talks

Plant Power Lecture Series, 6:30-8 p.m. online, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library Feb. 8, March 8 and 29, April 12 and 19, May 10 and 24. Visit curtislibrary.com for more information and to register.

Bath Cares for Its Climate Future, 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom Feb. 9, 17, and 22, and March 2 and 8, hosted by The Neighborhood United Church of Christ. To participate email [email protected] Details at faithinbath.org.

Films in February, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom Feb. 9, 16 and 23, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. First film is “The Reunited States.” Register at curtislibrary.com for link to film and Zoom meeting.

Growing Literacy – Winter Gardening Lectures 2021, 1-2 p.m. Feb. 7 and 21, March 14 and 21, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com to register.

“Hibernating in Harmony: Deepening Your Relationship with Nature during a Pandemic Winter,” with Corie Washow, 3-4 p.m. Thursdays until the spring equinox, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Movie Series and Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays in February, hosted by Patten Free Library. “His Girl Friday,” Feb. 4; “Ball of Fire,” Feb. 11; “Pinky,” Feb. 18; and “Maudie,” Feb. 25. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

Wednesday 2/3

“China & the Arctic,” 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library as part of the Camden Conference lecture series “The Geopolitics of the Arctic: A Region in Peril,” scarboroughlibrary.org.

Thursday 2/4

Webinar on Paycheck Protection Program, 11 a.m. via Zoom, hosted by ProsperityME and U.S. Small Business Administration. Free. Visit the ProsperityME Facebook page for Zoom information.

Saturday 2/6

Town History Series: “One Hundred Years on Campbell Pond,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. via Zoom and Bath Community Television, hosted by Patten Free Library. Register at patten.lib.me.us.

Sunday 2/7

Curtain Call Discussion – “OR,” 5:30-7 p.m. virtual, hosted by Portland Stage. Free. Register at portlandstage.org.

Tuesday 2/9

“For the Birds! Getting Started with the Backyard Bird Count,” 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/bybc/.

Wednesday 2/10

“Challenges and Choices in a Changing Arctic,” noon via Zoom, hosted by Portland Public Library as part of the Camden Conference lecture series “The Geopolitics of the Arctic: A Region in Peril.” Details and Zoom link at portlandlibrary.com.

Introduction to the National Register of Historic Places & Maine Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. webinar, hosted by Maine Preservation. Visit mainepreservation.org for more information and to register.

Saturday 2/13

Town History Series: “Woolwich Men and the 1779 Penobscot Expedition,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. via Zoom and Bath Community Television, hosted by Patten Free Library. Register at patten.lib.me.us.

Ongoing

A Common Yarn, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Chats with the Anchorage Public Library, 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Coffee and conversation with the library staff, patrons and residents of Anchorage, Alaska, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/akme-chats.

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Greater Portland Landmarks, content about historic people and places at portlandlandmarks.org.

Institute for Family-Owned Business online webinars, fambusiness.org.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine, hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Let’s Talk America, 6 p.m. first Thursday of the month via Zoom through Scarborough Public Library. Forum about local and global issues, contact Sam Kelley, at 650-1814 or scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events/series/lets-talk-america.

Online Library Knitting Group, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Email [email protected] or call 883-4723 option 4 for access.

Parent Chats, 7 p.m. Mondays via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, more at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/parent-chats/.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

“The Day that Changed Everything” podcast, every other Monday, hosted by Mainebiz. Found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music. Free.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

