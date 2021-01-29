Replenova Farm, 1252 Royalsborough Road, Durham, has Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares available at $250 or $500 to purchase anything from the farm market during the calendar year. Purchases will be tracked until shares are complete. Payment may be made until Feb. 15; contact the farm at [email protected] or 409-0446.

Laughing Stock Farm in Freeport has limited summer shares available. Lisa Turner suggests emailing her at [email protected] before completing forms and sending payment. The farmstand is still open seven days a week at 79 Wardtown Road.

Little Ridge Farm in Lisbon Falls offers full summer harvest shares ($600) and half shares ($330). It also has pick-your-own opportunities for herbs, flowers and berries. 101 Gould Road, 353-7126.

Sound Pine Farm, 53 Pennelville Road, Brunswick, has flexible shares that can be tailored to fit a family’s size and needs. The season is 20 weeks and the shares run between $560 and $880, depending upon household size. Call 351-0841.

Valentine’s Day plans

A few area eateries are making choices easy by offering dine-in or takeout options. And since Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday, brunch is an option.

Yarmouth

Royal River Grill House has a dinner for two for $130, including sales tax, which includes shrimp cocktail, lobster chowder, strawberry spinach salad, beef Wellington, roasted vegetables and triple chocolate cake. With champagne the price is $162. Pre-order by Feb. 11 at royalrivergrillhouse.com.

The Muddy Rudder has two options, each for two people. Tier 1 ($100) includes two chocolate-covered strawberries; choice of the first course from among a soup and salad selection; choice of entrée from steak tips, shrimp scampi or baked stuffed haddock; a bottle of wine; and choice of selected desserts. Tier 2 ($120) also includes two chocolate-covered strawberries, as well as bread; first-course choices; entrée choices of lobster risotto, New York strip steak or grilled salmon; two house-made desserts; and a bottle of wine. Additional items are offered à la carte. Orders and pre-payment are required by Feb. 11 at muddy-rudder.com. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: