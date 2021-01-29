I agree with the Republicans who say that holding an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump will not unify the country! However, the fact that he absolutely did incite an insurrection to overthrow the government and refused to follow the lead of every president before him with a peaceful transfer of power begs for a forceful response.
If Mr. Trump were a president in a Third World country and tried to remain in power by advocating an insurrection and lost, then he’d probably be far worse off than being a former president living at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
I, personally, find it very hard to believe that Mr. Trump’s ego is so large that he feels he is above the law! If you or I stood at the White House and said the words that Mr. Trump spoke on that fateful day, do you think that you or I would be living in luxury in Florida?
Think about it!
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough school, town begin 2022 budget process
-
Southern Forecaster
Cape officials say union bargaining likely not obstacle
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: Jan. 29
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Bridgton: Jan. 29
-
Times Record
Uncertainty of vaccine rollout puts summer performance plans in limbo
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.