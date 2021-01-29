I agree with the Republicans who say that holding an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump will not unify the country! However, the fact that he absolutely did incite an insurrection to overthrow the government and refused to follow the lead of every president before him with a peaceful transfer of power begs for a forceful response.

If Mr. Trump were a president in a Third World country and tried to remain in power by advocating an insurrection and lost, then he’d probably be far worse off than being a former president living at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

I, personally, find it very hard to believe that Mr. Trump’s ego is so large that he feels he is above the law! If you or I stood at the White House and said the words that Mr. Trump spoke on that fateful day, do you think that you or I would be living in luxury in Florida?

Think about it!

Steven C. Pomelow

Gorham

