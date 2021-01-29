Re: “S. Portland grad behind Bernie’s mittens credits former teacher” (Jan. 26, Page A1):

It was delightful to read the story of “Bernie’s mitten maker,” Jen Ellis, a Vermont public school teacher. As a sweater mitten maker of 13 years, I know the work involved in sewing these warm winter accessories.

Especially heartwarming was Ms. Ellis’ nod to her former home economics teacher, Jeanette Collett. I teach sewing at a local art center. But disappointment reigns as I recognize that only the privileged students can pay for these classes. I find myself mourning the continued reduction of home ec in our public schools.

In 2017 and 2019, then-Sen. Tom Saviello and Rep. Dennis Keschl, respectively, proposed legislation to bring home ec and industrial arts back into our schools. Both bills failed, with valid arguments ranging from limited time for classes, to lack of staff, to the existence of such programs in the technical centers. Puzzling is how some school districts continue with these programs while neighboring towns with seemingly equal or higher valuation tax rates do not.

As a longtime public school staff member, I applaud Ms. Collett and Ms. Ellis for their commitment to teaching. Ms. Ellis has chosen to turn from ongoing fame to continue on with the role she loves the best. Bravo.

We may not all become famous for sewing or other hands-on talents. But seeing sewing and the teacher and program who inspired it highlighted begs recognition and attention by those designing our educational programs.

Lucy Hardy

Wells

