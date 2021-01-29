PORTLAND – Heidi Honnold Spencer, 77, of Stevens Avenue, died of natural causes on Jan. 22, 2021 at home at Park Danforth where she resided with her husband, Charles David Spencer.

Heidi was born in Philadelphia on June 30, 1943 the daughter of the late John and Annamarie (Kunz) Honnold, and grew up in Swarthmore, Pa. She was an outstanding student attending Earlham College and the University of Pennsylvania.

Heidi married the love of her life, David Spencer, together 60 years, they celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Heidi was a lifelong musician which included piano, violin, guitar, the accordion, and most of all, singing. She had a passion and love of butterflies all of her life. Heidi and her husband David volunteered at the Peace Corps in the 1960s in Micronesia where she taught in the high school on the island of Yap. She spent time in Washington State volunteering with migrant farmworkers, and was versed in several languages which included Spanish, French, and Yapese.

Heidi earned a master’s degree in teaching from Columbia University, and later returned to school to attain her MSW while raising small children. She then started her own psychotherapy practice in the DC area and became well known as her practice grew increasingly successful. This gave her incredible joy to help so many people in need.

Heidi is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Spencer; children, Hans Indigo Spencer, Jason John Spencer, and Tanya Spencer Shepardson; five grandchildren, who brought her immense joy, Charlie Alfred Spencer, Anica Katherine Spencer, Diego Justus Spencer, Cooper Hugh Shepardson, and Hunter Cole Shepardson; a brother, Edward Ernest Honnold; nephew, Evan Morris Honnold and niece, Evelyn Anne Deming.

At the family’s request, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Heidi’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Guest Book