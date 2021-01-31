PORTLAND – Geraldine Brewer, 91, of Portland, passed peacefully on Jan. 28, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family.

Geraldine was born in Ontario, Canada on Feb. 19, 1929, the daughter of George Wight and Elizabeth Miller Wight. She was educated in local schools and attended Portland High School, class of ’47.

On July 27, 1948 Geraldine married the love of her life, Malcolm L. Brewer of Greensville, Miss. at the Washington Avenue Methodist Church. Thereafter, they moved to Mississippi, returning to Maine in 1950 where they raised four children.

As a young girl, Geraldine worked at the soda fountain at Hansen’s Pharmacy on the corner of Veranda Street and Washington Avenue with her father, then the Osteopathic Hospital. After retiring, she went to work part time for her son at M.R. Brewer Fine Woodworking until she finally quit the workforce at the age of 75.

Geraldine enjoyed singing in the church choir and Eastern Star. She was devoted to her family and loved visiting with them near and far. She especially loved her yearly trips to the homestead in Canada.

Geraldine was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm, 1991; and great-grandson, Zachary Couture, 2020.

She is survived by three daughters and one son, Gloria Ledoux of Florida, Malcolm “Rusty” and his wife Patty Brewer of Portland, Susan Brewer of Portland, Lauri-Ann Moran and her husband David of Portland; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 limitations a private funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 1. Interment will take place in the spring of 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth.

