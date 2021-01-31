DEPTFORD, N.J. – John “Pat” Patterson Montgomery, 86, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021 in Deptford, N.J. from complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Pat was born in Evanston, Ill. on Dec. 14, 1934 to John M. and Margaretta (Patterson) Montgomery. He was an Eagle Scout and a Quartermaster Sea Scout. He graduated from Highland Park High School and that is where he discovered his love of technical theatre.

Pat graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. He was a proud member of his fraternity Alpha Tau Omega. He and his future wife, Priscilla, met in the theatre and helped found the Michigan Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

Pat and Priscilla moved to Bath in 1964. Pat’s day job was manager of the Design Department at the Bath Iron Works until his retirement. His night job was making theatre magic with director wife Priscilla until her untimely death in 1994. Pat was gifted in technical theatre, set design and construction and lighting design. He loved his Morse High School STP kids the best, and the Brunswick Choral Society Gilbert and Sullivan. Also, many shows with Studio Theatre of Bath that he and Priscilla were founding members of. Other theatres Pat demonstrated his talents included Portland Lyric, Portland Players, Theatre at Monmouth, Brunswick Music Theatre, Boothbay Playhouse, Lewiston Auburn Little Theatre and Savoy Opera of Philadelphia. His last theatre was The Barn Theatre of Stuart, Fla. where Pat worked after he retired to Hutchinson Island, Fla. in 1999 to 2019.

J. Pat was a community minded man and loved giving back to his community. He coached and umpired Little League for many years, served as president of the Lions Club and was a member of the Elks Club. He also served on the local planning board.

Our Dad loved family, theatre, BIW ships, his summer cottage at Popham Beach, Michigan Football, curling and his Siamese Cats!

J. Pat was predeceased by his wife Priscilla on Jan. 24, 1994. He is also survived by his ex-wife Carol Hanson Montgomery. He is survived by his children, Pam Boyd and husband Mark of New Jersey, John “Tory” Montgomery and his wife Maryanne of Illinois, and Peggy Jo McAllister and her husband Bruce of New Jersey; seven grandchildren, John Boyd and fiancé Alexa, Mark Boyd Jr. and his wife Danielle, Matthew Boyd, Kyle McAllister and his wife Lindsay, Brett McAllister and his wife Emma, Miranda Montgomery and Katelyn Montgomery; three great-grandchildren, Aria and Madison McAllister and Charles Boyd; brothers, William and his wife Christine of Tennessee, Robert and his wife Brenda of Mississippi, and sister, Peggy and her husband Lew of Alabama, sister-in-law, Althea Hendricks and her husband Duane of New York; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life ceremony for J. Pat will be announced at a later date in the spring. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

