PORTLAND – Kris Kenow, 51, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. Kris was born in Faribault, Minn.

He was an accomplished artist, designer, and woodworker. Kris worked at the Portland Museum of Art from 2002-2016 in preparation, fabrication, and design. Before that, he worked in building restoration at Woodward Thomsen Co. Kris was a proud Army veteran of the 10th Mountain Division. He was passionate about wild camping and long distance cycling.

In December 2016, after a tragic health event and misdiagnosis contributed to Kris becoming catastrophically disabled and unable to speak, he maintained faith and resilience. Those who understood his communication saw his sense of humor, grit, and the deep love, patience, and gratitude he had towards those who cared for him.

He is survived by his life partner, Stephanie Towns; daughter, Alma Kenow; mother, Donna Kenow; his sister Kim Milbert, and brothers, Kelly and Kevin Kenow as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is his nurse, Dawn Munson. Dawn made it possible for him to spend his final days comfortably at home with his family enjoying artsy films, cuddling with cats, and occasionally getting outside. The family will be eternally grateful to her.

Kris was predeceased by his father, Larry.

In lieu of flowers, we humbly suggest that a contribution be made in Kris’s name to the Portland Wheelers (https://portlandwheelers.org/donate/) or

Portland Wheelers

P.O. Box 11314

Portland ME 04104;

207-400-9370.

