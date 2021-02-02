Forced to cancel fundraising events and programming in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris Farm in Wiscasset is experiencing a $30,000 shortfall and is relying on its endowment funds in order to support its operations until able to once again fully open for the public.

“Morris Farm Trust is focused on agriculture, education and the community,” Madelyn Hennessey, the trust’s chairperson, said in a news release. “We have always been in need of public support, but the pandemic erased all our best-laid plans, as it has for most non-profits. Despite severe limitations on what we can safely do – our buildings still need to be maintained. Our utility bills still need to be paid. We still want to be able to provide free fresh produce to local families. All that takes money. And, without it, we have very few options.”

Work at Morris Farm includes: Providing free food to families to fight hunger and food scarcity; providing walking paths and trails on its farmland and open land; creating a new outdoor nature-based daycare for children ages 4-11; operating a farm store that sells products from local farms and artisans; preserving a working farm and providing learning opportunities for K-12 students.

That work is done primarily with the aid of unpaid volunteers.

Founded in 1995, Morris Farm was created in an effort to preserve and operate one of the last remaining farms in Wiscasset. In the ensuing years, trustees, community volunteers, members and staff have worked to restore and expand the farm’s buildings and care for the land. Morris Farm was designated as a “Forever Farm” for 25 years by the Maine Farmland Trust. 2020 was its 25th year.

Donations may be sent to: Morris Farm Trust, 156 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578 or online at Morris Farm Trust.

