The Maine Senate Democratic Caucus has elected Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic to serve as Senate Majority Leader and Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick to serve as Assistant Senate Majority Leader for the remainder of the 130th Maine Legislature. The leadership elections came in the wake of Sen. Nate Libby’s decision to step back from his leadership position due to increasing professional and family commitments, according to a statement from the Maine Legislature Senate Majority Office.

“I’m honored to have the support of such a strong, hardworking group of lawmakers,” said Vitelli, who most recently served as Assistant Senate Majority Leader. “Our current public health and economic crisis places many challenges before us, but I know just how much my colleagues are dedicated to helping the people of Maine weather this storm. My goal as Majority Leader is to make sure my colleagues have the support and resources they need to accomplish their goals, whether that’s passing laws that will have statewide impact or taking on matters that are specific to their constituents. We have a lot of work ahead of us, and I’m hopeful for all that we can accomplish together.”

Vitelli recently retired after 38 years with New Ventures Maine, a statewide organization that helps Maine people achieve their career, financial and small business goals. In 2006, the Maine Small Business Administration presented Sen. Vitelli with the McGillicuddy Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence for her work with New Ventures. She is also a 1995 inductee into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame and a 1986 co-recipient of the Maine Small Business Administrations’ Women’s Business Advocate of the Year Award.

Daughtry co-owns and brews at Moderation Brewing Company, in Brunswick, and previously served in the Maine House of Representatives. She is serving her first term in the Maine Senate.

“Legislators have a shared commitment to help our state navigate our current crisis,” Daughtry said. “It is incumbent upon all of us to provide calm, steady, empathetic, and accessible leadership to all of our constituents, and I am incredibly honored to be facing this uncertainty with such a remarkable group of public servants. I will work tirelessly — alongside Senate President Jackson and Sen. Vitelli — to make sure the people of Maine know we are here for them, every step of the way. It won’t be easy, but I know together we can pull through.”

