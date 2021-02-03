Brandon Gardner Bibber 1987 – 2021 PITTSTON – Brandon Gardner Bibber, 33, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 29, 2021. Brandon was born June 27, 1987 in Brunswick; second son to Linwood and Kimberly (Pitcher) Bibber. Brandon graduated from Richmond Area High School in 2006. While in school he also attended CATC for auto-body, learning the trade he would make a career out of. Brandon took on many roles in his life. He was the baseball player, the outdoorsman, the car guy, the comedian, the giver, the gossip girl, the stirrer of the pot. He was a son, a brother and a friend. Of all of the things Brandon was in life, his most important role, the one he took most pride in, was being the head of his own family. He was a husband and father above all else. He took such pride in providing a beautiful life for his wife and children and he did it well. Brandon was a good man. Brandon is survived by his loving wife, Merceydes (Griatzky) Bibber; daughter, Madison and sons, Ezra and Lincoln Bibber; parents, Linwood and Kimberly Bibber; brother, Randy and wife Michelle Bibber; maternal grandparents, Ann Leonard and Jay Merry; paternal grandmother, Diane Bibber; in-laws, Victor Griatzy, Tom and Ellen Gammon, Scott and Elizabeth Gregoire, Gregory Griatzky and Kristina Giroux; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He will be remembered by all who knew him with love and he will be missed immensely. Brandon was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Ken Leonard, paternal grandfathers, Richard Bibber and Harold Skelton; cousins, Richard Hills and Michael Myrick. Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St. in Richmond. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous