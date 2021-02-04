BRUNSWICK — On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Maine Center for Disease Control classified Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School under outbreak status due to the volume of COVID-19 cases, according to a statement from the superintendent.
“This is a determination that simply means that there has been a certain number of COVID-19 cases within a period of time within a school,” said Superintendent Phillip Potenziano wrote. “It does not mean that there has been any transmission within schools; more likely, transmission has occurred within the community.”
“Based upon a recommendation from our consulting physician, and the timing of cases at Harriet Beecher Stowe we’ve determined it is safe to maintain our current hybrid programming model,” Potenziano wrote.
Potenziano said that as of Feb. 2, the school is only aware of two active cases in the HBS community both of which are in isolation.
“Additionally, based on recommendations from the CDC, we are cleaning the school/classrooms today,” Potenziano said in the letter on Tuesday.
The Maine CDC continues to recommend hand washing, alcohol-based hand sanitizer and to avoid touching your face, among other things, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the statement said.
As of Feb. 4, the Maine CDC has reported 11,493 cases in Cumberland County and 166 deaths.
This is a developing story.
