Midcoast Senior College has announced registration dates for enrolling in the college’s Spring Term I courses. The online/Zoom classes begin on March 15.

Midcoast Senior College is a nonaccredited, nonprofit college for senior citizens’ personal fulfillment. There are no tests or grades.

Registration begins online on Feb. 22 for college members and Feb. 24 for non-members at midcoastseniorcollege.org.

Courses include: Will Vaccines Eradicate Covid-19?, the Fall of France, 1940, Anna Karenina, Introduction to Philosophy, Morality: More Than Do No Harm, MSC Singers: “By the Sweat of Your Brow,” French Opera: Beyond Faust and Carmen, Thermodynamic Weirdness: A Brief History of Thermodynamics and Its Applications for the Interested Layman, The Brain, the Mind, and Intelligence, Did She Jump or Was She Pushed? The Fallen Woman in the Victorian Novel, Reweaving the Ecological Fabric, and Shakespeare, Captain John Smith and the New World Republic.

A student must be a member of Midcoast Senior College, which costs $35 annually, or another senior college with a cost of $60 per course. Call (207) 725-4900 for more information or visit midcoasseniorcollege.org.

Those who need assistance using Zoom to take courses online should contact Clare Durst at [email protected]

