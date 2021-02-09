LISBON — Superintendent Richard Green presented an $18.3 million school budget Monday that would raise local taxes by $680,990, or 9%, but said there are still unknown variables that may impact the budget, such as federal coronavirus aid.

The school committee got its first look at the proposed budget, which is a $666,946 or 4% increase over last year. Green said this is the school department’s preliminary budget.

Green said increases in salaries and benefits costs total $550,000 and remain the primary reason for the spending increase.

There’s an additional $25,000 budgeted for a Jobs for Maine Graduates position previously funded by a grant. There are also increases in professional service costs related to the service contracts the school department established for the new HVAC improvements in its buildings in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As always we will continue to look at our current programs and services, make sure we are operating in the most efficient manner and we will consider additional restructuring through attrition and needs that are addressed through professional conversations,” Green said.

Green said Lisbon School Department became part of the Western Maine Education Service Center in July 2020. The school department used to see penalties because it wasn’t part of a service center. As a result of joining a service center, Lisbon will get an additional $73,477 in state subsidy, Green said.

Enrollment is still down and may impact the budget as well, Green said. The school district has a total enrollment of 1,150 students and 151 students who are homeschooling. If those students don’t all return, the district will be looking at its special education service and classroom supports and possibly restructuring those services.

“Some of the things that have come up through initial conversations is increasing student service in regards to either guidance social work, especially at the elementary level where there’s only one guidance counselor… and also looking at other services whether its social work or a trauma coach or other things,” Green said.

The school department also may be able to do some projects in this budget with capital reserve funds, which may reduce the operating budget.

Julie Colello-Nichols, the school department’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said the school department has received $1.16 million in federal funding. The school department will get another $350,000 for COVID-19 relief.

Green said the school department could also receive additional federal pandemic aid funding that is being discussed at the national level.

This story will be updated.

