Jeanne Dumas Huston 1934 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Jeanne Huston passed away on Feb. 9, 2021 with her children by her side. She was born in Boston on May 22, 1934, daughter of Christine (Bates) and Anthony Dumas. She lived her early years in Brookline and Beachmont, Mass. She moved to Maine and graduated from Lisbon High School in 1951. She returned to Boston and graduated from Massachusetts General School of Nursing, Class of 1955. Jeanne was an RN for many years until arthritis forced her retirement. She worked at CMG, now CMMC and then at Marion T. Morse School as the school nurse. She was a volunteer for Lisbon Schools before the advent of school nurses; for the Town of Lisbon immunization clinics, Red Cross Blood drives, the Salvation Army, the local food bank, and at Holy Family Church. She married the love of her life, George Huston, on July 16, 1955. Together they raised their family and established a gathering spot on High Street for many family and friends. High Street won't be the same without the "porch" which was the stopping point for anybody walking past. Jeanne is survived by her sons, Lee Huston and partner Roben Booker, Ron and wife Susan (Beane) Huston, daughters Anne Huston and Cathy Case; her grandchildren, Sean and Alex Huston and their mother Cathy, Eric and his wife Crystal Case, Liam and Hannah Huston, and Jill Lawrence; her great- grandchildren, Hunter Case and his brother Braiden Edens, and Bodhi and Maple. She also leaves behind her good friend Mary Jane Roop. She was predeceased by her son, Paul; brother, David; grandson, Ryan; and husband, George. A service will be held in the spring when her family can be joined by her extended family and friends. Miss Me But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little, but not too long, And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared, miss me, but let me go. For this is a journey we must take and each must go alone. It's all a part of the master's plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we know and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.

