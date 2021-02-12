Contributed photo via People Plus

About a dozen members of the People Plus senior center in Brunswick, including Carol Jack pictured here, were treated to a Women’s Valentine’s Tea last week. The monthly Women’s Tea is one of three meals served outside at the People Plus Center each month including a Men’s Coffee and a monthly Lunch Bunch. For more information on all the activities at People Plus visit peopleplusmaine.org.

