Loanne Crafts Morse 1928 – 2021 DURHAM – Loanne Crafts Morse, 92, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Feb. 9, 2021. She was Born Jeanne Loanne Crafts in Auburn, at the Auburn Private Hospital on Sept. 6, 1928. During her school years, she attended the following: Cedar School, Crossman Corner in Durham; schools in Elsworth and Bangor; Edward Little in Auburn, and graduated from Lisbon High in 1946. During her last two years in high school, she worked nights at New England Telephone Co., (located above the old Moxie store). After high school, she worked at Wheelers Red + White – Worumbo Mill, and the Bank at Lewiston Trust. She married Wilbur “Red” Morse in Durham on Aug. 12, 1951. They resided in Lisbon Falls and Durham their married lives, and she was a helpmate throughout their marriage. They enjoyed their cottage at Stover’s Point in Harpswell. She had many hobbies and interests – her hands were rarely still as she enjoyed canning, freezing, rug hooking, a favorite -embroidery, scrapbooking, being outdoors, mowing lawns and gardening. She was always thinking of others. She is survived by her greatest pleasures: Her children: Gregory Morse and wife Kathy, Errolyn Miller and husband Nate, her six granddaughters: Erin, Erika, Tara, Alyssa, Ellen, and Aphtyn; her 10 great-grandchildren: Cannon, Graham, Malley, Grady, Lincoln, Stella, Hazel, Georgia, Hayden, and Cameron. Also survived by her siblings: Justin and wife Glenys, John, her sisters-in-law, Sylvia and Carmella, and many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Red, who passed away on Sept. 11, 2008, her brothers Chauncy and Paul, and her sister, Emily. Graveside service will be celebrated on June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls. She did not die of Covid, and Epstein didn’t kill himself. Arrangements are in the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous