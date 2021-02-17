Natalie Mae Hodgdon 1935 – 2021 WISCASSET – Natalie Mae Hodgdon, 85, of Birch Point Road died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Bath on May 21, 1935, a daughter of Elwood A. and Ruth M. (Blaisdell) Hathorne. She attended Morse High school and on Jan. 9, 1954, she married David P. Hodgdon. Natalie did foster care for many years. She was a member of the North Woolwich Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks from other countries and loved John Wayne and Pioneer Woman. Family was the most important part of her life. Natalie was predeceased by her husband, David P. Hodgdon, on Sept. 21, 2020, one son, Jason D. Hodgdon, one daughter, Jennifer P. Hodgdon and sisters, Madelyn Maynard, Norma Hathorne, Pearl Chadbourne, and Sandra Moshier. She is survived by one son, Jody Hodgdon of Wiscasset, two daughters, Judy Cassidy and her husband Ken of Woolwich and Jeanne Oakes of Old Town, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, February 26, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A committal service will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Woolwich this spring. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an autistic organization, Northeast Arc, Building Bridges 1 Southside Road Danvers, MA 01923 or ne-ard.org

