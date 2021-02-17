Susan Curtis Seaman BATH – Susan Curtis Seaman of Bath, Maine, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Born in Moorestown, New Jersey, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College and master’s degree in art therapy from Rhode Island College. She was a talented artist and a pioneer in using art therapy as a holistic health care treatment. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Fenn Seaman of Bath, Maine and her daughter, Sarah Seaman Dubuque. She is survived by her son William of Durham, NC and wife Maura; son Paul of Ipswich, MA and his wife Christa; and son-in-law Matthew Dubuque of Grafton, MA. She was a proud grandmother to Fenn, Frieda Mae, Kyle, Josh, Justin, Paul, and Catherine and great-grandmother to Luca. Arrangements by Desmond Funeral Home, Bath. Burial is private. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

