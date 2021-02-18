BATH — Bath’s fire and police stations are aging and about half the size they need to be, a study on the buildings found. But the former Morse High School could serve as a site for a new fire station.

Both the fire and police stations are in ideal locations, but unlike the police station, the fire station doesn’t have room to expand within the property lot, said Will Gatchell, a senior architect at Harriman, a New England-based architecture, planning and engineering firm that conducted the study.

“There’s no easy way to deal with this site,” Gatchell said of the fire station. “As the department has grown, they’ve really outgrown this location.”

Built in 1958, the fire station has five firefighters on duty at all times and only four bedrooms, but the station may need to add more personnel as the number of emergency calls they get increases. Deputy Chief Chris Cummings told The Times Record the number of annual emergency calls have increased by around 700 in the last 20 years.

To remedy this, Gatchell recommended the city remove two more recent additions on the north side of the original Morse High School and build a new, larger fire station in its place. With the existing fire station just down the road, this plan would keep the fire station in the center of the city.

“This started as a result of looking at Morse and seeing how police and fire could be used at that space,” Bath City Manager Peter Owen said of the study. “What became clear during the initial study is that we cannot put both facilities there … because there’s not enough space to accommodate both of them in that footprint.”

Bath’s police station on Water Street, built in 1988, has enough property to tear down and rebuild a new, larger police station within the same footprint, Gatchell said.

Based on the conceptual designs created by Gatchell, the fire and police stations would cost $14.1 million and $11.7 million, respectively.

Owen said the city is not considering undertaking these projects simultaneously, and the fire station will most likely be addressed first as the city moves forward with considering what to do with the original Morse High School.

The high school building at 286 High Street will be given to the city this spring once students move into the new high school on Wing Farm Parkway.

The original Morse High School was built in 1904 and named for businessman Charles Morse. It burned down in 1928. The current school was rebuilt on the same site in 1929 — this time to be as fireproof and structurally sound as possible. Additional classrooms and wings were later added during World War II, and again in 1969 and 1996.

