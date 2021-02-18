TOPSHAM — Rachel Wall scored 19 points to lead the Freeport girls basketball team to a 48-39 win over Mt. Ararat on Thursday.

Mason Baker-Schlendering scored nine points, while Megan Driscoll and Angelina Pillsbury each added seven points for the Falcons.

Lauren Magno led Mt. Ararat with 17 points, while Jaden Lohr added 15 points.

BOOTHBAY 44, RICHMOND 32: Jaclyn Crocker led the Seahawks (3-5) with 16 points and nine rebounds in a win over the Bobcats (0-4) at Boothbay Harbor.

Glory Blethen added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Lila Viselli and Sophie Wells each scored 10 points for Richmond.

BOYS BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 48, BRUNSWICK 34: Peter Psyhogeos had eight of his game-high 19 points to fuel the 16-3 fourth quarter run for the Clippers as they pulled away with a win over the Dragons.

Will Cox added nine points for Yarmouth (3-1).

Evan Kilfoil pace the offense for Brunswick (1-3) with 15.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 57, LISBON 41: Kalen Chase paced the Falcons with 21 points in a 57-41 win over the Greyhounds in Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball action.

Airick Richard had 19 points for Mountain Valley while EJ Weston had 11 points.

Neil LaRochelle had 13 points for Lisbon and Owen Smith had eight points.

BOYS HOCKEY

PORTLAND/DEERING 4, SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 2: Dante Tocci scored twice to lead Portland/Deering to the win.

Colby Winship and Nick McGonagle had the other goals for Portland/Deering.

Dyland Hannan scored bot goals for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete.

