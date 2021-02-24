BRUNSWICK — On Wednesday, the town of Brunswick held a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the new fire department at the corner of Pleasant and Webster streets.

The ceremony included members of the fire department, town officials, architects and others. The town signed a $9.1 million contract with Ledgewood Construction. Construction is expected to take 15 months to complete.

“Although we haven’t fully vetted this out, we believe that this new station will be the most technically advanced in the state,” said Senior Principal of WBRC Architect Robert Frank.

President of Ledgewood Construction Pete Pelletier said “site work began this week and will continue throughout the month of March, with an expected completion next spring.”

