Philip M. Harrington Sr. 1940 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Philip M. Harrington Sr. passed away at his home on Feb. 22, 2021. He was born on Oct. 3, 1940, in Wayne, the son of Linwood and Laura Harrington. Phil began cutting wood with his father at a young age, and he continued to do this off and on for his entire life. He served as an Army paratrooper in the late 1950s. He married Dorothy Laflin in 1959, worked factory jobs, painting jobs, and was a foreman for a concrete company in his early 20s. In 1965, Phil began worm harvesting. For 25 years, he dug worms, cut wood and went shrimping and groundfishing off the gulf of Maine and the Bering Sea in Alaska. In 1990, he founded Phil Harrington Bait, where he worked tirelessly with friends and family for the next 30 years. Phil was predeceased by his father and stepmother, Linwood and Laura Harrington, mother Laura Harrington; sister Priscilla Doyle, brother Millard Harrington, brother “Thomas Ridlon Sr.”; beloved son, Michael Harrington; and great-granddaughter Neytiri Cressey. Phil is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dorothy Harrington; brother, Charles Harrington; daughters, Lynn Cressey and husband Robert, Margaret Harrington and fiancé, Stephen McDonald, sons, Philip Harrington Jr. and partner Lori Sibley, Thomas Harrington and his wife Michelle, and Daniel Harrington and his wife Jeanne. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Phil will be missed dearly by all who knew him. We will be posting a more in depth tribute on Phil Harrington Bait Facebook page soon. Visiting hours will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. for Phil on Sunday, Feb. 28, at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St. in Bath To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

