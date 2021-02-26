Glenice Dianne Chambers 1945 – 2021 BATH – Glenice Chambers, 75, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Feb. 28, 1945, the daughter of the late Shirley and Lucy (Carr) Brewer. Glenice grew up in Boothbay and Bath and attended local schools. Glenice enjoyed her time cleaning various cottages in the region with her Aunt Ruby, after raising her children she rejoined the work for at Midcoast Hospital in the Environmental Services Department. Glenice enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and was always ready for the a game of cards. She was also a member of the Cliff Club for many years. She was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Lucy Brewer. Survivors include her daughters, Candace (Willy) Chua of Sidney, Ohio, Lori Chambers of West Gardiner, sons, John Chambers and his wife Mindy of Sidney, Ohio, Lawrence Chambers of West Gardiner; grandchildren, Kristen and her husband Kyle, Kerri, Kimberly and her husband Eric, Braden, Evan, Lola, Loralei; great-grandchildren, Britney, Kaleb, Crosley, Harrison, Oliver, Kolton, Adelynn, Peyton; and several nieces and nephews. A walk thru visitation will be held on Friday Feb. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the evening at Hall Funeral Home in Boothbay, in accordance with Covid 19 guidelines masks and social distancing will be observed. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home. To leave condolences for the family please visit their book of memories page at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com

