Police have released a photo of a missing Bowdoinham teen from the day of her disappearance over a week ago.

The photo shows Kayleigh Beasley, 14, of Bowdoinham entering the Walmart in Brunswick. In the recently released photo, Beasley can be seen holding a phone, however, police have been unable to trace it.

Beasley went missing on Friday, Feb. 19 at about 5:30 p.m. Police say they think Beasley left in a car around that time, but were unable to verify that by video.

Police have also obtained a video of her walking to the parking lot of the nearby McDonald’s at Cooks Corner, the last place she was seen.

Beasley is 4-feet 10-inches tall, 120 pounds, has short black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey and white leggings with spots on them, a green sweatshirt with Chinese lettering on her left sleeve and a large Chinese logo on the back of her sweatshirt and ankle-high black boots.

Anyone with information as to Beasley’s whereabouts is asked to call (207) 443-9711.

