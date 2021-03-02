BRUNSWICK — Brunswick’s town council unanimously approved $355,000 in upgrades at Simpson’s Point on Monday.

Acknowledging that the current parking situation presents a safety issue if emergency vehicles needed to reach the water, the town expects construction to begin at Simpson’s Point this spring with hopes of having the improvements completed by the summer.

The upgrades will include road widening, the addition of a parallel parking lane, and paving down to the turnaround. An additional 800 feet of paving headed inland on Simpson’s Point Road from the town’s land was also approved. The Simpson’s Point Landing includes launch access for boats on Middle Bay.

The town council also decided to remove the concrete and rebar ramp located at the access point, regarding it as a safety hazard.

The council approved the use of the water access funds to construct and pave the parallel parking spaces and to remove the ramp at the water’s edge. This will use $105,000 from the account instead of the originally proposed $180,000, which would have drained the fund completely.

The remaining $250,000 needed for the project will be sourced from the town’s paving budget.

According to Town Engineer Ryan Barnes in a meeting last week, the parking lane could accommodate between 12 and 15 cars, depending on their size.

Last Wednesday, nine members of the public spoke at a Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission meeting and three expressed concern over the use of the water access fund for paving, asking town officials to use the funds for more direct water access purposes such as funding public swimming spots.

The fund was originally sourced through the sale of 946 Mere Point Road.

“The idea of using water access funds to pave a road just feels uncomfortable,” said Councilor Kate Foye at Monday’s meeting.

Ultimately the town still decided to use the fund for the construction and paving of the parking lane, but opted out of using it for paving the road, leaving about $75,000 in the account.

On Feb. 27, the five closest neighbors to Simpson’s Point submitted a letter to the town manager and town council, outlining six recommendations for the project.

The recommendations include the addition of bike racks to encourage other forms of travel, limited (15 or less) parking spaces for vehicles, increased signage, and licenses for shellfish farmers and island campers to park outside daylight hours.

In the letter, the neighbors state that they do hope to see the improvements completed “expeditiously,” with consideration taken for the environment that will be impacted from the project.

Other issues that have been brought up by the public, both in the letter and at the public meeting, include speeding vehicles in the area and public use of private property.

The council discussed forming a local stakeholder planning group to implement more long term action in the council meeting on Monday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: