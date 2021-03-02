William Worcester Briggs 1930 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – A few weeks after Bill and his wife, Jean, celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary, Bill passed into the spiritual world on Feb. 25, 2021 after a period of failing health. He was happy to be at home surrounded by family. Bill was born to Horace and Margaret Briggs in Washington D.C., Dec. 8, 1930. He grew up in Newtonville, Mass, attending local schools, graduating from High Mowing, a Waldorf high school, in Wilton, N.H. He attended Paul Smith College in New York State, then transferred to University of Maine Orono, studying forestry at both colleges. When his family moved to Fryeburg, he met Jean Webster. Two years later they married and moved to Chester, Vt. where Bill was employed by The National Survey, a cartographic firm making military maps for the U.S. government. With their two young children, Bill and Jean spent the next five years traveling throughout New England, while Bill did onsite work for the Army Corp of Engineers. As their children approached school age, the family settled in the Brunswick area, where Bill was employed by Wright and Pierce for 18 years. During this time, after a tragic automobile accident in Jean’s family, they welcomed her young brother into their home, making them a family of five. Bill and Jean moved to Bowdoinham in 1975. It is there that Bill owned and operated his own drafting business, Drafting Etc. for 10 years. He then accepted a position with the Scarborough engineering firm, Neil and Gunter. He retired from there in 1993. However, two years later, Bill decided on a “retirement job” and spent the next 10 years at LL Bean in the Quality Control (QA) department. During Bill’s long life, he was an active member of the Church of the New Jerusalem, enjoyed the White Mountains of New Hampshire and the ocean from Great Gott Island off the coast of Maine. Bill leaves his loving family who brought him much love and joy: his wife, Jean; son, William (wife Martha) of Windham, daughter, Rebecca Bernier (husband Steve) of Bowdoinham; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Bernier (wife Kathi) of Topsham, Carrie Thomas (husband Matthew) of Bowdoin, Matthew Bernier (wife Janna) of Bowdoinham; five great-grandchildren, Diahnna Bernier, Wesley and Eva Thomas, Lucas and Noah Bernier; brother-in-law, David Webster (wife Annie) of New Mexico, a sister, Meg Worcester of Michigan, a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Briggs of California; three nieces and three nephews. He is predeceased by a sister, Jean Louise Briggs and a brother, Horace Briggs. The family wants to thank the nurses and care givers from CHANS Hospice for their compassionate care and support. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family plans a private memorial service at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011.

