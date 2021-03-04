A car wash is slated to open at 8 State Road in Bath, across the street from O’Reilly Auto Parts, near the northbound side of Route 1.

Councilors unanimously approved a zoning change that will allow the project, proposed by Trademark Properties LLC, to go forward on Wednesday. The property needed to be rezoned in order to fit the proposed parking and structure while meeting city setback requirements.

The roughly 3,800-square-foot car wash will have both a touch-free car wash, where a car is pulled through a tunnel on a conveyor belt and sprayed with soap and water, and 24-hour self-serve car wash bays, according to Kevin Clark, president of Sitelines, a Brunswick-based civil engineering firm representing Trademark Properties.

The project will also add a sidewalk to the property’s section of State Road.

City Planner Ben Averill said the planning board approved the project earlier this year, contingent on councilors allowing the zoning change.

Averill didn’t give an expected construction date, but said developers plan to move forward “as soon as possible.”

“It would be great to have a car wash in Bath,” Councilor Raye Leonard said in the council’s February meeting. “I drive all the way out to Fast Eddie’s in Brunswick, so it would be nice to have something that is both manned and 24-hours in the city of Bath.”

Bath has another touch-free car wash at the Big Apple and Citgo gas station off the northbound side of Route 1, about 1,000 feet from the proposed car wash.

