About 3,000 Central Maine Power customers in Woolwich, Georgetwon and Arrowsic will lose power from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday while the company repairs a damaged telephone pole in Woolwich.

CMP Spokesperson Catharine Hartnett said the pole was damaged in Tuesday’s wind storm that cut power for hundreds of CMP customers in the southern Midcoast.

“We can often make temporary repairs to restore power,” said Hartnett. “Once everyone has their power restored, then we can go back and make more permanent repairs.”

Hartnett said the cross arm of a telephone pole, which hold the power lines in place, was broken by the wind. Wind gusts topped 50 mph on Tuesday, causing over 700 CMP customers in Sagadahoc County alone to lose power.

