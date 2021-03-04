Ronald Lawrence Hagerthy 1965 – 2021 BATH – Ronald Lawrence Hagerthy went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Feb. 25, 2021. He died of cancer. He was born on August 5, 1965 at Bath Memorial Hospital, in Bath. He was employed at Bert’s Oil Services at the time of his death for 36 years. A very special thanks to all the workers at Bert’s Oil Service for their support and love during his illness and now. Due to Covid restrictions of only 50 people, a private memorial service will be held at TNT Bible Church, Foreside Road, Topsham, on Saturday March 6 at 2 p.m. Masks are required and following of Covid guidelines. Contact Melanie Hagerthy for information at 207-751-5101. Ron was predeceased by his father, Neal R. Hagerthy Sr.; his brother, Neal R. Hagerthy Jr., brother-in-law, Christopher Dean Whittaker; and grandparents on both sides; father-in-law, Fred Bishop. Survivors, his wife, Melanie Ditto Hagerthy; mother, Ellen Hagerthy Bishop, stepfather, Raymond Bishop Sr.; sister, Sue Ellen Whittaker; brother, Albert P. Hagerthy and family; four stepbrothers, one stepsister; daughter, Savanna R. Hagerthy, son, Jonathan R. Hagerthy and wife Ida; and unborn grandson, Jonathan R. Hagerthy Jr.; stepson, Daniel Kovach Jr.; mother-in-law, Sherry Bishop; several nieces and nephews; and cousins; and step-grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Bella.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous